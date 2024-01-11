A row over access has added to the problems of an already over budget and behind schedule community and leisure centre.
Braddan Parish Commissioners multimillion pound Roundhouse scheme was originally meant to open in August last year.
The latest stumbling block is due to ongoing negotiations between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the authority regarding access to the new centre using Noble’s Hospital roads.
Original plans for the site included access through the hospital grounds, however after building works started the DHSC requested alternative access to the centre.
A statement from the DHSC said it was informed by the parish commissioners in August last year that they were ‘not proceeding with their dedicated access to the Roundhouse directly from Ballaoates road and instead would be requiring public access solely via the existing Noble’s Hospital estate roads’.
It continued: ‘After consulting with Manx Care the Department has had to reluctantly notify Braddan Parish Commissioners that this is not possible, as the safety of staff and patients and access for emergency vehicles must be prioritised. The potential increase in traffic that would result from public access to the site via the existing hospital estate road raised safety concerns including the lack of suitable lighting for pedestrians, as well as the potential risk to emergency vehicle access and increased pressure on existing parking.
‘The department supported the planning application for the dedicated access road that was approved by planning in May 2023 in order to address these risks and ensure appropriate access. The DHSC is still supportive of the project, and remains committed to providing Braddan Parish Commissioners with a licence (at no cost) to build their dedicated access road from Ballaoates Road as previously planned. The department met with Braddan Parish Commissioners chairman and senior officers this week to reiterate that we stand ready to assist Braddan Parish Commissioners to expedite any arrangements necessary to enable them to get this work underway.’
Chairman of the Commissioners, Andrew Jessopp, said that the DHSC has ‘only provided part of the story’.
Mr Jessopp said: ‘As the two parties are still in negotiations over a resolution to the outstanding issues, the Commissioners do not wish to make an already difficult situation potentially worse.
‘Therefore, the Commissioners have nothing else to add at this time.’
In November last year Roundhouse manager Cassi McAllister said they were looking to ‘throw the doors open in January’, but no firm date was given.
Isle of Man Today understands that sports clubs are expecting to be able to use the facilities from next week.