‘The department supported the planning application for the dedicated access road that was approved by planning in May 2023 in order to address these risks and ensure appropriate access. The DHSC is still supportive of the project, and remains committed to providing Braddan Parish Commissioners with a licence (at no cost) to build their dedicated access road from Ballaoates Road as previously planned. The department met with Braddan Parish Commissioners chairman and senior officers this week to reiterate that we stand ready to assist Braddan Parish Commissioners to expedite any arrangements necessary to enable them to get this work underway.’