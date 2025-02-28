Castletown Town Commissioners have appealed for information following another case of vandalism in the town.
Table tennis tables had recently been re-introduced into the town square, but the available bats and ball to use were broken on Thursday evening.
The Commissioners also posted a picture of another bat in a high-up tree, which had clearly been thrown in there following the damage.
What looked to be CCTV footage of the ‘young men’ who committed the damage was also put online, with the Commissioners appealing for any information on who the vandals were.
A spokesperson from the Commissioners said: ‘Great to see so many people enjoying the table tennis tables back in the square yesterday!
‘Unfortunately, some individuals went out of their way to prevent others from using them.
‘If you recognize these young men who were out on bikes around 6pm last night (Thursday, February 27) and interrupted their bike ride to destroy the equipment, please get in touch by emailing [email protected].
‘The tables are now back in use if you want to enjoy lunch in the square while the sun is shining.’
This is not the first incident of vandalism seen in Castletown recently.
Back on February 11, attempts were made to flood toilets at the town hall by blocking the sink and toilets and turning taps on.
CCTV identified a male and female who appeared to be responsible, and the matter was then reported to the Constabulary.
‘If you wish to report incidents or antisocial behaviour, please report to the town hall on 825005 or the constabulary on 822222 to ensure prompt attention.’