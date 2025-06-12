A new daily weather summary is now being published on the Isle of Man Today website, with Riley’s Garden Centre confirmed as the first sponsor.
The feature is generated using high-quality weather data and artificial intelligence.
It focuses on forecasts for the Douglas area and provides detailed information on temperature, wind speed, cloud cover and general conditions.
Each update is published at 5.30am and covers the current day plus the next four days.
Isle of Man Today is the digital news platform from the team behind the Isle of Man Courier, Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent. It offers news, sport, opinion and entertainment from across the island and is part of the Media Isle of Man group.
Media Isle of Man is among the first publishers to use AI technology to produce weather content in this format.
The summaries are designed to offer readers consistent and accessible information to help plan ahead.
Separate articles will continue to be published in the event of amber, yellow or red weather warnings, providing further information and official advice when necessary.