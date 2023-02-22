Port Erin Commissioners are giving local people a voice on the future of their village
Urban designer Betty Laurincova has been employed by the local commissioners to help with this project.
A pop-up stand was set up on the Port Erin Railway Station where people could express their opinions, ideas and wishes for the future public spaces in the village, for example, streets, squares or parks.
The pop-up event was run in two sessions, on February 28 and on March 1 at the Port Erin station.
The second activity is a traditional online survey, which is open for everybody with some multiple-choice and open-ended questions.
All ideas and opinions are welcome.
And the third is a public competition addressed to all young people in the area.
Ms Laurincova said: ‘We are looking for an artistic interpretation of what a good town square should look like. ‘You can play a town planner and landscape architect and create your town square.
‘Take inspiration from your recent holiday or travels, locally from the island or on social media. Inspiration is everywhere.’
Entrants can submit a paper 3-D model, a drawing, a digital artwork or a collage.
Those who wish to enter must bring your submission to the Port Erin Commissioners at 12 Bridson Street, Port Erin, or they can submit a photo or a scan of their work and email it to [email protected]
The deadline for entries is April 28 and there will be an exhibition of entries held at Port Erin Railway Station.
There will be a mixed local and international jury of designers and board members to select the best ideas that the commissioners reward with Port Erin shopping vouchers you can use in shops in the town.