Commissioners have condemned the ‘reckless and dangerous’ actions of those who left broken glass on Port Erin beach.
The Commissioner’s tractor is still out of action with a gearbox issue, which means that a surf rake can’t be used to clean the beach mechanically.
In a post on Facebook, the local authority said: ‘The pictures shown here were sent in by Port Erin Commissioners staff and taken whilst they were cleaning the beach this morning.
‘We cannot emphasise enough how reckless and dangerous this is.
‘Port Erin Commissioners staff are dedicated to the provision of a clean and safe environment for all.
‘While we are temporarily unable to deploy our surf rake to clean the beach mechanically, our staff are undertaking this manually - which is no mean feat.
‘Regardless of our beach cleaning and maintenance routine, there are ample waste receptacles along the beach front. That someone chooses to ignore them and behave so thoughtlessly has us at a loss.’
It added: ‘Our staff provide a fabulous service seven days a week but we do believe that each and every visitor to the beach has a personal responsibility to clean up after themselves. We do not believe this to be an unrealistic expectation
‘As the beach becomes more popular, the issues surrounding waste grow and the Board of Port Erin Commissioners will be discussing options to reduce the issue as part of a proposed review of beach operations for 2026.
‘While we carry out the repairs required to our tractor (which pulls our surf rake) we ask that you let us know if you see any dangerous waste on the beach so that we can arrange for its safe removal.
‘Or please help us out by removing it safely to the nearest waste receptacle, if you're happy to do so.’