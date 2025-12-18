Dolyn, who runs Dolyn’s Barbershop, will open his doors on Christmas Eve, December 24, from 10am to 2pm, offering walk-in haircuts with no fixed price.
Instead, customers are asked to donate whatever they can, with every penny raised going directly to the Isle of Man Foodbank.
The initiative has become a festive tradition in the village and has already proved its worth.
Last year’s event raised around £350, helping to support local families during what can be one of the most financially challenging times of the year.
Dolyn says the idea is deliberately simple. There is no pressure on customers and no awkward conversations about money, just an open invitation to pop in, get a tidy trim and give what feels manageable.
Speaking previously about the fundraiser, he said: ‘Christmas is an expensive time of year, and I’m sure there are many who struggle to cover everything.
‘This is just a small gesture to anyone it may help. I think the foodbank is a good cause, as they also buy presents for children.’
This year, Dolyn is hoping to have an extra barber on hand, allowing more people to be seen and, potentially, more money to be raised for the charity.
Despite having no social media presence to promote the event, word continues to spread through the close-knit Port Erin community, with regulars and newcomers alike turning out to support the cause.
The ‘pay what you can’ day will take place at Dolyn’s Barbershop on Orchard Road and is open to anyone in need of a last-minute Christmas haircut or simply looking to make a donation.