Port Erin Commissioners are backing a planning application to allow seaside wine bar Foraging Vintners to extend its premises.
All members voted in favour of the application except newly elected member, Ian Swindells, who co-owns the company and abstained from the vote.
The company hopes to create an extra deck area with five benches on the adjacent roof.
As part of the plans there will be a clear screen wrapping the deck to provide protection from the weather and to preserve the view across the bay.
In a letter attached to the planning application it says: ‘The main purpose of the additional terrace is to provide more seating area for the busy summer
days and therefore to avoid people mingling or waiting for a table in the access way.
‘With the internal seating area very limited in size and no opportunity for expansion of this, they would like to maximise the external seating areas by adding a second deck to the western side of the existing terrace.
‘The internal bar and serving area of Foraging Vintners would not be increased and the capacity as such will remain unchanged, the intention would be to add additional internal toilets to improve customer facilities in due course.’
The application will now go the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture for further consideration.