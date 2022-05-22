Commissioners’ bid to buy old school site fails

By Sue Woolley  
Wednesday 25th May 2022 2:59 am
Share
The demolition in progress of Albert Road School, Ramsey

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Ramsey Commissioners’ final offer to buy the former Albert Road School site has not been accepted.

The authority had hoped to incorporate the land into a scheme to re-develop the former housing complex Close Woirrey site, which has been vacant for some time, awaiting demolition.

The rejection of their offer by the owners of the Albert Road site means that Close Woirrey will be re-visited as a lone site.

More About:

Ramsey
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0