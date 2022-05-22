Commissioners’ bid to buy old school site fails

The demolition in progress of Albert Road School, Ramsey
Ramsey Commissioners’ final offer to buy the former Albert Road School site has not been accepted.
The authority had hoped to incorporate the land into a scheme to re-develop the former housing complex Close Woirrey site, which has been vacant for some time, awaiting demolition.
The rejection of their offer by the owners of the Albert Road site means that Close Woirrey will be re-visited as a lone site.
