Garff Commissioners have confirmed that 'switched off' streetlights on Laxey Promenade will soon be turned back on.
According to the BBC's Local Democracy Service, commissioners said the lights were switched off because the lights' LED bulbs had reached the end of their 10-year lifespan.
Contractors have told the local authority the works cannot be completed in bad weather or when vehicles and pedestrians were on the prom as it would not be safe to operate a cherry picker at the site
The commissioners say contractors will attempt to carry out the works this week.