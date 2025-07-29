Onchan MHK Rob Callister has described a decision by the local authority to end quarterly meetings with the area’s Tynwald members as ‘deeply disappointing’.
At a meeting on Monday evening, Onchan District Commissioners voted four to three to cease holding regular sit-downs with the constituency’s two MHKs, opting instead to contact them directly if any issues arise.
Commissioners’ chair Anthony Allen said two members of the board are civil servants, and therefore cannot attend such meetings due to regulatory restrictions.
But Mr Callister questioned this, and said the move could undermine collaboration on important local issues.
He said after reviewing the Civil Service Code he found ‘no provision barring a civil servant from attending a meeting with MHKs while serving as a Commissioner or Councillor.’
But said that if any member of the local authority ‘believes there is a relevant legislation on this point’, he would like them to share it.
Mr Callister continued: ‘It is vital for the wellbeing of Onchan that the Commissioners and the MHKs continue to work together positively and collaboratively.
‘Only on July 21 we enjoyed a highly constructive session: the Commissioners clearly set out their concerns about the Local Government Bill, and the MHKs raised important local issues around 20 mph zones, empty properties and social housing.
‘I personally regard that meeting as one of the most positive exchanges we’ve seen in recent years. I sincerely hope the Commissioners will reconsider.’
Monday’s meeting also saw newly-elected commissioner Andrew Gibson sworn in following an uncontested by-election earlier this month.
Mr Gibson replaces John Hamilton and will serve for the next four years.
He was appointed Lead Member for Environmental and Technical Services and will also represent Onchan on the Eastern Civic Amenity Site joint committee, after David Quirk stepped down from both roles.
The Commissioners will next meet on Monday, August 11.