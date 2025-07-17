Arbory and Rushen Commissioners is looking for residents’ opinions on the roll-out of the 20mph scheme.
Chair Kirrie Jenkins says the board would especially like to hear from those living on the main road in Colby and Ballabeg where large sections are proposed to become 20mph limits.
The Department of Infrastructure’s consultation for roads in the south opens on November 3 and runs until December 22.
But the local authority is scheduled to meet the infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood in December, and is encouraging residents to send their views in by October.
Mrs Jenkins says it would be ‘brilliant’ to hear from as many residents as possible.
‘The Minister is coming to see us at the beginning of December, and the commissioners think that it would be a very good idea to have a parish consultation beforehand,’ she said.
‘We'd like to encourage everybody in Arbory and Rushen to let the clerk know if they’ve got views, because it's a very rural parish.
‘We want the views of the people that are living along the main road. I know people have mentioned to me that it seems strange to go to 20mph when there's only houses and a footpath on one side throughout Colby.
‘There's other people that have mentioned that there's areas that maybe should have a speed limit on it that haven't. We want as many people as possible to look at it holistically and let us know.’
A new six-week public consultation also opened in parts of the north of the Isle of Man last week.
It follows the conclusion of earlier consultations covering Douglas and Onchan, which closed on July 4, and forms part of a phased, island-wide roll-out of lower residential speed limits through to summer 2026, backed by £400,000 in funding.