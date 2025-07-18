A 43-year-old Onchan man has admitted driving under the influence of ecstasy, cocaine, and benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.
Ross James Patrick McWhinnie, of Howe Road, was arrested on February 13, while driving a Ford Fiesta on Peel Road in Douglas.
He appeared before magistrates and was represented in court by defence advocate Paul Rodgers, who asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
The case has been adjourned until August 26, so the report can be prepared.
Bail has been granted in the sum of £500, with conditions to reside at his home address, not to drive, not to leave the island without court consent, and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.