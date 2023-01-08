Garff Commissioners have defended their position on the decision to adapt the public shelter on Laxey Promenade at a public meeting.
The commissioners want to install picnic tables, a wheelchair ramp and lockers for beach users.
However Laxey Beach Cafe, which operates from the adjacent shelter, has been cleaning and maintaining the public shelter for use by its customers.
There are picnic tables and wooden planters in the shelter which were purchased by the cafe owner, Julie Pinson, who is a commissioner herself.
During the meeting the chair of Garff Commissioners, Stan Ryzak, said: 'It is a public space, it is not a café.
'Please don’t get confused between a café and a public space. It will still be cleaned in the correct way but is a public space.
'If the person in there wants to clean the table themselves that’s fine.
'It’s always been a public space. No one is turned away.'
Residents who went to the meeting suggested the commissioners create an ‘agreement’ for the cafe to carry on as it is.
However the local authority said the idea was not the ‘correct’ one.
One resident felt the only ‘benefit’ from the commissioners plans was an access ramp for wheelchairs,
The commissioners say they will be starting the works within the next two months.
The dispute between the commissioners and the cafe owner began last summer.