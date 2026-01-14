Local authority representatives say it’s ‘unfortunate’ that the debate into the Local Government Amendment Bill was not held at yesterday’s House of Keys sitting.
Representatives from Peel, Arbory and Rushen, Michael and Onchan Commissioners were in attendance to hear whether MHKs would approve amendments made by Legislative Council for the controversial bill.
The authorities believe it ‘creates’ a real risk that services decided centrally will be paid for locally through rates.
Clause five, the section authorities are campaigning against, would mean functions could be imposed without the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) providing additional funding.
On Monday, January 12, a number of local authorities published statements lobbying MHKs to either throw the clause out or agree to the changes made by the Legislative Council.
Chair of Arbory and Rushen Commissioners Kirrie Jenkins says she wants MHKs to understand why the bill ‘matters’ for ratepayers as well as commissioners.
Whilst Peel Commissioner Sharon Lambert says she hopes MHKs will do the ‘right thing’.