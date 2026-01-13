Claims that a school on the Isle of Man prevented Christmas carols from being sung are ‘fearmongering’ and based on ‘hearsay’, Education Minister Daphne Caine told the House of Keys on Tuesday morning.
The issue was raised by Onchan MHK Julie Edge, who said she had received complaints from individuals at an unnamed school, specifically not in her constituency, suggesting that carols had not been permitted during festive events.
She asked the Minister which schools, if any, had restricted the singing of carols and whether children were still being taught the words.
Mrs Caine responded that the department does not routinely collect information on individual school decisions about Christmas events but confirmed that all schools are allowed to sing carols.
‘Following notification of this question, my office contacted every school and not one reported that carols were not sung,’ she said.
The Minister questioned the source of the claims and urged the MHK to provide the name of any school where such a restriction allegedly occurred.
‘If the honourable member knows or witnessed herself a school where carols were not permitted to be sung, then I would urge her to advise me the name of the school so my department can follow it up,’ Mrs Caine said.
She emphasised that operational decisions regarding nativity plays and Christmas concerts are for individual schools to determine and highlighted the range of festive events observed across primary and secondary schools.
Mrs Caine also stressed that the department encourages schools to promote inclusivity and respect for all faiths and traditions.
‘Complaints to the honourable member about carols not being permitted to be sung, carols are sung, nativity is celebrated, Christmas concerts are held in various forms at various schools,’ she said.
The exchange followed wider discussion on guidance for new teachers and the role of the forthcoming Education Amendment Bill, with Mrs Caine reiterating that the department would consider whether additional guidance on religious and cultural activities was appropriate.