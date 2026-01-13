An MHK has branded the Government’s handling of uncertainty over teachers’ pay following weather-related school closures as ‘crazy’, warning that the situation risks pushing already stretched staff to breaking point.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse has slammed the prospect that teachers may not be paid for Monday, January 5, when all schools were eventually closed because of icy conditions, describing the situation as ‘a shocking step’ and evidence of an administration ‘out of touch’ with the reality facing education staff.
His comments follow heated exchanges in Tynwald today (Tuesday), where the issue dominated the first sitting of the House of Keys in 2026 and prompted sharp questioning of Education, Sport and Culture Minister Daphne Caine by Onchan MHK Julie Edge.
Ms Edge raised concerns over a Government staff bulletin issued on January 5 which stated that employees unable to attend work due to weather or travel conditions would not be entitled to pay, with absences instead treated as annual leave, flexi leave, time off in lieu or potentially unpaid special leave.
She asked the Minister to provide reassurance that teachers would receive their normal pay. However, Mrs Caine said she could not give a definitive answer, telling members the department was ‘liaising with central HR’ and would confirm the position once known.
That response drew criticism from several members, including Mr Moorhouse, who warned in the chamber that the lack of clarity was creating serious anxiety for staff and families.
Mr Moorhouse said he was ‘really concerned’ about the direction of travel for education on the island.
‘It’s more and more difficult to get the best teachers to come and work on the Isle of Man,’ he said. ‘At the same time, the current minister is making decisions that are encouraging our existing teachers to move away.’
He pointed to last winter, when classroom teachers who were unable to travel home were told they would not be paid, while managers who could work online continued to receive their salary.
‘This year, we’re actually hearing that all teachers potentially may not get paid for work they were expected to do on the fifth of January,’ he said. ‘That is really quite concerning.’
Mr Moorhouse said some teachers had told him they were already struggling financially, with one single parent ‘really struggling to pay for housing and cover essential bills’.
‘To have their pay cut with no warning after a tough Christmas period has left that individual distraught,’ he said, adding that he had even heard of teachers relying on food banks.
In a strongly worded social media post, the MHK said: ‘This must NOT happen. You cannot implement such a significant change in retrospect with no discussions with teachers or unions – crazy!’
He urged the Minister to ‘buckle down’ and resolve the issue within hours when in the chamber today, warning that January payroll deadlines meant clarity was urgently needed.
Mrs Caine reiterated in Tynwald that her department was liaising with HR and said everyone wanted the matter resolved as soon as possible.
The issue is expected to return to the floor of Tynwald next week, when the House resumes business, with the Local Authority debate likely to take centre stage after running out of time today.