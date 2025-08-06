A Peel Commissioner believes one of the local authority’s ‘main jobs’ is to support the high street and improve footfall to the town.
Following a meeting with 22 business owners, Katryna Baptist said a plan has been drawn up to improve Michael Street. This includes new signage, introducing art boards in empty units, and general tidying up.
Ms Baptist said it is ‘difficult’ to support businesses if people don’t know where they are and hopes the changes will help ‘drive traffic’ to the high street and benefit the shops.
She confirmed the commissioners also plan to meet traders again in September ahead of Hop Tu Naa and Christmas as part of efforts to involve them more in local events.
‘Commissioners are there to serve the ratepayers – both residents and businesses – so we want them to have input and help us make Peel an attractive place to visit,’ she said.
The meeting led to three key outcomes. The first is improving signage in areas with high levels of tourist traffic, such as near the coach drop-off point. Ms Baptist said better signage and maps would help visitors find key services, including cafés, toilets and tourist information.
The second priority is improving parking in the town. ‘Peel is a fishing village, so parking will always be a challenge,’ she said. ‘But we’ve got a student collecting data this summer. Once that’s complete, we can take it to the Department of Infrastructure and look at solutions.’
The third focus is a general tidy-up of the town centre. Plans include adding hanging baskets, carrying out a deep clean of Michael Street and installing bunting. Longer-term ideas include festoon lighting and applying for government grants to fund further improvements.
‘We’re also working with artists to brighten up empty units with temporary displays,’ Ms Baptist added.