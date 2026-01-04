Government have confirmed that a decision on whether schools open on Monday will be made by 7am tomorrow.
Wintry showers on Sunday coupled with a forecast of below-zero temperatures tonight have prompted an update from government on social media. Monday is meant to be the first day of the spring term following the festive break.
It also warned of some possible disruption to flights to and from Ronaldsway first thing.
It read: ‘There may be some early disruption at the airport in the morning, but passengers, including Patient Transfer users, are asked to attend the airport as usual unless advised otherwise.
‘Residents scheduled to travel off-Island under the Patient Transfer service are asked to familiarise themselves with their Travel Warrant, which includes important information and contact details in the event of travel difficulties.’
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning’s commute, the government spokesperson added: ‘The A18 Mountain Road will remain closed until tomorrow when the situation will be reviewed.
‘Residents are encouraged to allow themselves more time to make journeys in the morning.
‘While the Highway Services team in the Department of Infrastructure will continue their gritting programme this evening, salt bins are located around the island and residents can help themselves and their neighbours by treating nearby roads and footpaths.’