Port St Mary Commissioners has announced that it will be introducing a new seaweed clearing schedule to prevent ‘horrific smells’ in the village.
The local authority has previously received criticism for not dealing with the issue and leaving the area with a stench, but has now said the seaweed is ‘not an issue’ at the moment.
Clerk Hayley Kinvig has confirmed the board has a budget of £5,000 a year, which covers two removals - one before Easter and the other around September time.
She says a Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) licensed farmer collects the seaweed from the beach to use on his land.
‘At the moment the seaweed isn’t an issue for us, however, with the hot weather, it will become an issue,’ Ms Kinvig said.
‘We have a built up area at the bottom of Happy Valley where it all congregates and stays and doesn't seem to move. We are a tidal beach, so the seaweed comes in and the next day, the beach is clear again.
‘The contract we have with a farmer is for twice a year, but we haven’t used him yet this year. We’re just waiting to fit in a time with him.’
Ms Kinvig also mentioned that the build up of seaweed attracts vermin, and causes an issue with flies in the area surrounding the beach.
She said: ‘It’s near the shops and some residences, which isn’t ideal.
‘It is certainly more pleasant for the residents and people passing by when it’s clear, and the smell can be horrific, so you're not going to want to go and sit on that beach when it's really bad.
‘I think clearing it definitely helps with getting people down onto the beach.
‘It's a lovely location, and we need to look after it the best we can.’