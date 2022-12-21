A £6.5m local authority building should be open by autumn next year.
Braddan Commissioners’ new headquarters, which is currently being built at Strang, will be named the Roundhouse.
The name of the building is derived from the rotunda at the front of the building.
But it’s more than just new offices for the board.
It is also a leisure and community complex will include a café with a children’s soft play area, sports hall, yoga and exercise studio, along with a nursery, pharmacy (subject to licensing), dentist, physiotherapy suite, lymphoedema service, beauticians and activity classes for babies and children.
A key attraction will be an outdoor children’s playground, along with a village green incorporating a 500-metre long walking and exercise track as part of two acres of open green space.
Chairman Andrew Jessopp said: ‘The Roundhouse is a major investment in community and leisure facilities on the island and aims to truly provide something for everyone.
‘The local authority’s investment in this facility, which will create a community meeting place for decades to come, not to mention an island-wide attraction, is to be applauded and we are excited to see a much-needed public amenity becoming a reality.
‘Anyone who has passed by in recent months will not fail to have noticed development progressing apace. We are confident The Roundhouse will meet the needs of the island and improve the quality of life and wellbeing for both residents and visitors via a range of inclusive, intergenerational activities.’
architects
It was designed by local architects Kay Associates and constructed by Cedar Developments Ltd.
The sports hall can double up as a performance or exhibition space and conference facility and the upper floor of the rotunda will contain a meeting room which will be available to hire.
Next to Palatine Health Centre and Noble’s Hospital, the authority says it will have dedicated access with good transport links and parking.
The development encompasses solar PV panels, (the largest array on any public building on the island) and an air source heat pump for part of the building, which all goes towards cementing the authority’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and using renewable energy.