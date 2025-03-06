Garff Commissioners has decided not to support Manx National Heritage’s planning application for a new visitor hub at The Laxey Wheel.
The new scheme was put forward by Manx National Heritage (MNH) for feedback after the body faced criticism over its original proposal.
The initial design, submitted in late 2023, was withdrawn in January last year amid backlash from Garff Commissioners, who argued that the plans would clash with the historic character of the iconic Isle of Man landmark.
Responding to the concerns, MNH’s head of properties Steve Blackford addressed island planners, acknowledging the feedback and promising adjustments.
However, during the latest Garff Commissioners meeting, commissioner Stuart Clague said he was ‘dead against’ the new building after the board went to visit the site in person recently.
He added that people visiting on a coach tour will ‘walk up the hill, take a photo of the wheel from the car park and then wait to go back’.
Mr Clague also said the old hut should stay, and the MNH should build a staff room next to the proposed toilet block.
Fellow commissioner Julie Pinson agreed with him, saying the board shouldn’t accept the design because the organisation doesn’t have the money for anything else.
‘The decision should be based on the application alone,’ Ms Pinson stated.
Chair of Garff Commissioners Stan Ryzak said the local authority can’t raise money for the organisation but said they can support them.
He added that MNH wants to put a shop on the site, and that there is a shop on every other site ‘less important’ than the wheel.
Commissioners Stuart Clague, Julie Pinson, Jamie Smith and Melanie Christian voted against the supporting the application.
Commissioners Stan Ryzak and Marinda Fargher voted to support, whilst Tim Kenyon abstained.