Castletown's local authority has asked for permission to sell land to Bushy’s.
Bushy’s is due to move to Castletown from Mount Murray, in a deal announced last year.
At the time the deal was announced, it wasn’t stated if Bushy’s would be leasing the commissioners' Works Yard or buying it.
The commissioners say they intend to sell the land and associated buildings to the brewer for £625,000.
But they have to get permission from the Department of Infrastructure first.
A local authority spokesman said: ‘The disposal of the site is conditional on relevant approvals being granted for the relocation of Bushy’s brewery Ltd from its current site in Mount Murray. Should this not progress the site shall remain in the ownership of the town.’
Any person wishing to submit views should do so in writing addressed to the Petitions Officer, Local Government Unit, Department of Infrastructure, Sea Terminal, Douglas IM1 2RF to arrive not later than 5pm on Friday, February 10.
Speaking last year, Bushy’s Martin Brunnschweiler said: ‘Castletown has a proud brewing heritage and we would love to bring commercial brewing back to the town.
'We have been brewing Bushy’s Castletown Bitter for many years which is our take on the old Castletown Brewery recipe – wouldn’t it be great to see it brewed in its spiritual home.
'The intention would be to bring our existing employees into the new site and create some additional roles with a regular tap room.'