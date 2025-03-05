Castletown Commissioners has agreed to ‘create a plan’ for the long-term future of the town’s Market Square.
At the end of last year, the commissioners launched a bid to pedestrianise the site, an application which was then endorsed by the Department of Infrastructure.
But the proposals were criticised by some traders and residents, with claims that this would be the ‘final nail in the coffin’ for many businesses in the town.
She also said the closure would help to reduce anti-social behaviour because there would be ‘something for the young people to do’.
Clerk Hugo Mackenzie confirmed that he had previously asked about a plan, and was quoted £8,000, for the square to serve three purposes – community, events and a space for markets.
Commissioner Jimmy Cubbon added that the board would have to spend ratepayer’s money on something which ‘might not materialise’.
The board has approval for a closure between March and September and a ‘seasonal’ closure in December.
It was agreed that the commissioners would request a meeting with the Department for Enterprise and the architects to move forward with a plan for the square.
Also during the latest board meeting, the commissioners rejected a request by the Southern Civic Amenity Site Committee to collect fly tipping on a rota system between the southern local authorities.
The committee requested that commissioners which have ‘outside staff’ could collect items which may fall out of their catchment.
However, commissioner Jamie Horton believed residents would see it as a service which could encourage them to ‘dump’ more items.