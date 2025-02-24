Peel Commissioners is set to move forward with its plan to redevelop the Marine Parade site.
The local authority is looking to replace the current tennis courts and build a café and community centre which is ‘valuable’ to the town.
Clerk Derek Sewell told the board that recent consultation days had seen roughly 30 people during the weekday sessions and nearly 70 at the Saturday session.
Of those, 92 percent said they would like to see new toilets, while 75 percent agreed that a new café should be in the plans.
Eight respondents, predominantly businesses, said it was a ‘duplication’ of what is already in Peel.
However, he said the two closest businesses – the BnB and the Bowling Green Club - were both in support of the design.