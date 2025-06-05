The team of a sidecar crew that came off during Monday’s sidecar race has set up a gofundme page to help get them back on their feet.
Dan Knight and passenger Justin Sharp came off their DMR Kawasaki at Brandywell during lap two of the week’s first sidecar contest.
Both were taken by airmed to Noble’s Hospital, with Dan later discharged.
Justin is still being treated for broken ribs, punctured lungs and bruising to the brain.
Posting on the gofundme page, a spokesperson for the Green Ant Racing team said: ‘Please help the boys on the road to recovery, sidecars are their passion with every spare penny being spent on the sport they both love.
‘Being privateer riders, and both of them being self-employed, we need some support, to get the bike back on the road, let’s see them at next years TT. Please help by giving whatever you can.’