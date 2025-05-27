The president of Rotary International will make a historic two-day visit to the island next month.
Stephanie A. Urchick’s trip, which begins on June 9, will be the first time that a Rotary International president has visited the island, a span of 101 years since the first Rotary Club, the Rotary Club of Douglas, was established here.
Ms Urchick, from Pennsylvania, is carrying out a tour of the British Isles, visiting Ireland, Scotland the Isle of Man and Wales. When planning her itinerary she specifically requested that the island be included.
Rotary Club is a global organisation where professionals and leaders unite to provide humanitarian aid, promote peace and support community development worldwide.
A spokesperson for the island’s clubs added: ‘This visit represents an opportunity for the three Manx Rotary clubs to showcase the contribution which they make to our local community, to the wider international community and to Rotary International itself.’
Accompanying Ms Urchick during the visit will be Eve Conway-Ghazi, a director of Rotary International; Jean Billingsley, governor for the Northwest District of Rotary in England and the Isle of Man; James Anderton, district lead for Rotary Public Image; and John Shepley, assistant governor for this district.
During the course of the visit, the party will be hosted at Government House, visit the Hairpin Woodland Park in Ramsey (a centenary project for the Rotary Club of Douglas in 2024), attend a reception at the Manx Museum for all local Rotarians and attend a Rotary Stars Award ceremony at a Douglas primary school.
At the Manx Museum reception, representatives from about 30 island charities, which have received support from local Rotary clubs in recent years, will also attend.
Ms Urchick departs at midday on June 11 on the next leg of her journey to Wales (via Birmingham).