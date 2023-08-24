The response will be issued due to the commissioners’ belief that cash is ‘important’ to its residents.
The survey follows a government report which looked into how residents use cash and make payments.
A former MHK and current Ramsey commissioner, Leonard Singer, said during their August meeting that if there was no cash people would suffer.
Fellow commissioner Luke Parker said: ‘People pay their social housing rent with cash, so it’s clearly still important.
‘Local shops can’t rely on the technology for card payments because there can be instances where it can fail’.
The cash consultation closes next week on Thursday, September 7. You can access this online at consult.gov.im/economic-development/access-to-cash-survey/.