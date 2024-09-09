Castletown Town Commissioners has raised concerns over continued vandalism in the town’s public toilets, following attempts made to start fires in multiple areas of the men’s harbour side toilets.
The repeated acts of vandalism are causing significant issues for the town, prompting the Commissioners to warn that they may need to restrict access to other unsupervised facilities after hours to prevent further damage. In a post on Facebook, the Commissioners said: ‘Unfortunately, we continue to have issues with vandalism in the public toilets, and attempts have been made to start fires in multiple areas in the gents’ harbourside toilets.’
‘This has a knock on effect as other unsupervised facilities can not left open out of hours.
Residents and visitors to the town are being urged to help combat this ongoing problem by reporting any antisocial behaviour to the Town Hall on 825005 or the local Constabulary on 822222.