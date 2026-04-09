Castletown Commissioners is urging Tynwald not to approve a proposal to sell the town’s historic former police station.
Douglas South MHK Sarah Maltby has tabled a motion on behalf of Manx National Heritage calling on members to support the sale in principle at this month’s sitting of the court.
At its latest board meeting, the local authority agreed the building should remain under the care of Manx National Heritage and be turned into a museum.
Chair Tony Brown told the board there is an ‘opportunity’ to develop the property as a museum dedicated to the history of policing on the Island.
The station was designed by Baillie Scott and built in the 19th century but has stood empty since 2017 and has been under the care of MNH since 2018.
He added that a potential museum could also include its historic link to the court which once operated inside Castle Rushen.
Manx National Heritage says it is seeking a ‘responsible’ private owner to carry out a sensitive redevelopment – one that preserves the building’s character and heritage while allowing it to play an active, renewed role within the community.
Also on the agenda at the board meeting was a statement from the chair about the ongoing situation regarding the Peggy yacht.
He said the local authority remains ‘concerned’ that the boat is still in storage in Braddan rather than being returned to the town.
Mr Brown told the board it has been 11 years since the Peggy was ‘temporarily taken’ from Castletown and said it is ‘unacceptable’ that the yacht has not yet been returned.
He added that the commissioners will support MNH in its efforts to have it brought back to the town.
Castletown Commissioners will next meet on Tuesday, May 5.