A total of 85 new homes could be built on the former Buchan School site, with the developer saying the project could help fund further improvements at King William’s College.
Local developer Hartford Homes has submitted a planning application for the new homes on the Castletown site, which would include a mix of property sizes and types.
The sale of The Buchan School’s Westhill site to Hartford Homes marked a significant step in the school’s campus consolidation project, which saw the school move to the King William’s College campus in the autumn of last year.
Hartford Homes has now revealed its plans for the Westhill site, which extends to approximately 5.18 hectares. The former school campus includes nursery and primary school buildings, extensive parking and other hardstanding areas, alongside playing fields and an area of registered woodland.
In the planning statement, the developer said: ‘The proposals represent an opportunity to redevelop a vacant brownfield site within Castletown’s settlement boundary.
‘The proposed development of 85 homes provides a mix of house types and sizes, including 21 affordable homes. The scheme has been designed to be in keeping with the local area and minimise impacts on adjacent housing.
‘The proposals also protect and retain the zoned woodland area which will form part of the proposed public open space.
‘The scheme will make a significant and immediate contribution towards the island’s housing delivery requirements as well as supporting the Isle of Man Economic Strategy.’
Hartford Homes says the sale of the Buchan site will help ensure a number of phased improvements to further integrate The Buchan at the King William’s College campus can be funded.
The planning statement says: ‘The sale of the Westhill site for redevelopment is an important catalyst to enabling Phase One of the campus consolidation project. However, there is a desire for future phases of improvements on the combined site which will need to be formalised through future planning applications.
‘Projects under consideration include new or improved sports halls and other facilities to help the school grow, compete and become more sustainable.
‘Effectively the sale of the Westhill site will lead to several phases of work that will ultimately complement and grow the offerings from the combined whole school, with resultant benefits to the community and the island, more so than when the school was spread across two sites.’
The development would include a mix of housing types, including a number of affordable homes.
The planning statement says: ‘The proposed housing mix provides a variety of units ranging from two and three-bed terraced and semi-detached houses through to four and five-bed semi-detached and detached houses.
‘In accordance with Housing Policy 5 of the Strategic Plan, 25% of the housing will be provided in the form of affordable first-time buyer housing (21 units).’
Hartford Homes argues the scheme will be beneficial to the island and will have minimal impact on the surrounding area.
The planning statement concludes: ‘The scheme has been designed to be in keeping with the local area and minimise impacts on adjacent housing. The proposals also protect and retain the zoned woodland area which will form part of the proposed public open space.
‘The principle of the proposals is considered to be fully in accordance with the Development Plan on the basis that the application site comprises a previously developed site in a highly sustainable location close to existing education provision and local shops and services.’
The Buchan’s move to King William’s College (KWC) has not been without controversy. Questions have been raised about why the government handed a repayable £2.2m grant to a private education provider to support its campus plans.
Campus improvements have already included the opening of a new Fourth Form Centre, upgrades to boys’ boarding accommodation and the relocation of classrooms and offices.
The upgrades paved the way for one of the most significant changes in the school’s history, with the move of The Buchan School to the KWC campus last year.
The scheme was first proposed in January 2024 and aims to help ensure financial stability in the future.
Buchan School was established when, on April 22, 1875, Lady Buchan pledged £1,200 ‘for the provision of higher class female education in this Isle’.
Three years later, in 1878, the Castletown High School for Girls opened at Stanley House, opposite Castle Rushen. It was established as a sister school to King William’s College and, in 1928, the school was formally renamed The Buchan School.
In 1991, The Buchan School formally joined King William’s College, becoming its co-educational preparatory school.
The Buchan School reopened on the King William’s College campus after the autumn half-term in 2025, uniting the whole school community on one site.