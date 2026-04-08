Steps have been taken to clarify the planning status of a 100ft landmark on North Barrule.
Local builder Bryan Callister created the 30m diameter Three Legs of Mann ‘art installation’ in 2019 using stones.
He followed it up with a planning application to paint it white, then withdrew the application but went ahead anyway, prompting a number of objections.
In the summer of 2024, there was anger when an anonymous person posted on online to say they had painted the stones of the triskelion from white to a ‘natural colour’ which effectively made the landmark disappear from distance.
Now, the landowner Manx Utilities has submitted an application for a Certificate of Lawfulness in relation to the Three Legs of Mann feature which has been accepted as valid by DEFA’s Planning and Building Control Division.
The painting and repainting of the landmark gave rise to complaints and raised questions about planning compliance and land management.
A spokesperson for Manx Utilities said: ‘We have a responsibility to manage the land appropriately and to follow relevant planning requirements.
‘As landowner, Manx Utilities is required to ensure that features on its land comply with planning legislation. Following discussions with the planning department, an application for a Certificate of Lawfulness has been submitted to clarify the planning status of the existing triskelion feature.’
The Certificate of Lawfulness application will allow the planning department to decide whether the three legs is lawful under planning legislation.
If the certificate is granted, the three legs will be immune from any enforcement action even though planning permission may not have been granted in the first instance.
It will also ensure the three legs can no longer just be repainted without the permission of Manx Utilities.
This is effectively a move to legitimise the landmark although Manx Utilities says it remains ‘neutral’.
The spokesperson said: ‘We remain neutral regarding the presence of the Triskelion. However, where development has been carried out without a Certificate of Lawfulness or planning approval, it can be open to planning enforcement.
‘The application has been submitted as part of this required process to determine whether the existing feature is lawful.’
Factors which will be considered in granting any certificate include the strong community support, previous support from Lezayre Commissioners and the need for clear and transparent guidance regarding the feature’s legality.
Manx Utilities also believes it will clarify practical management considerations, given the site’s accessibility to the public and use by a tenant farmer.
In the meantime, Manx Utilities is installing signage to make clear that the stones are located on private property and may not be repainted without authorisation.
The spokesperson said: ‘Manx Utilities remains committed to acting responsibly and lawfully, while respecting the views of the community and the importance of the island’s cultural heritage.’