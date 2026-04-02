The number of people claiming Incapacity Benefit in the Isle of Man has fallen over the last four years - but the figure has risen this year and costs have increased.
Figures have been released by Treasury Minister Chris Thomas in a written response to a Tynwald question from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse.
Mr Moorhouse asked how many individuals have been in receipt of Incapacity Benefit for a mental health condition or for other reasons.
Mr Thomas confirmed that during February this year a total of 657 individuals were paid short-term Incapacity Benefit and 1,716 were paid long-term Incapacity Benefit - a total of 2,373.
Numbers have fluctuated. But February’s figure is higher than that for 2025, when 614 were in receipt of the short-term benefit and 1,657 the long-term benefit, a total of 2,271.
In 2024 the figures were 693 and 1,658 respectively (a total of 2,351), while in 2023 they were 594 and 1,655 respectively (a total of 2,249).
Numbers were higher in 2022 when 961 were claiming short-term Incapacity Benefit and 1,815 the long-term benefit, a total of 2,776.
Meanwhile, the costs have risen steadily over the same period from £13.423m in 2021-22 to an estimated £15.63m in 2025.
These costs include the amounts spent on pension supplement paid with long-term Incapacity Benefit.
Mr Thomas said it was not possible within the timeframe provided to confirm how many individuals had been paid Incapacity Benefit due to a mental health condition.
He explained this would require a physical examination of several thousand medical certificates and claim forms.
Mr Thomas noted that payment of Incapacity Benefit is based on a fitness to work opinion from a medical practitioner, but the medical reason stated on a sick note is not recorded on the Social Security Division’s systems.