Raquel Lorenzo-Pizarro, from Ramsey, appeared before magistrates on February 5, admitting taking goods worth £111.64.
She was seen by staff at Christian Street Co-op in Ramsey on December 19, in 2024, putting food items in a bag, then leaving without paying for them.
Initial attempts to bring her to court had failed as she was off the island.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said it'd been a relatively low value theft, and, as he said was often the case, was committed out of desperation.
Magistrates also ordered Lorenzo-Pizarro, of Bircham Avenue Close, to pay £50 prosecution costs.
She will pay at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.