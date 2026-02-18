Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Music is the Answer Monthly Quiz Night at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Harvey Mushman at Sam Webbs, Douglas, from 9pm

- David Campbell CASTRO, at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Alex Harris at Frank Matcham's, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Just Blame Pete, JAKs Bar, Douglas, 10pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Lookys, Douglas, 10pm

- Country Blues in the Round at The Port, Falcons Nest, Port Erin

Saturday

- The Heron in Anagh Coar celebrating its 50th anniversary with a fun day from 12.30pm featuring Reservoir Rodeo at 5pm and The Misfits at 7.30pm.

- Jon Lightfield at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, from 4.30pm.

- Bed Before 11pm at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 6pm-11pm.

- Ian Thompson at The British Hotel, Douglas, 8pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Commercial, Ramsey.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Frank Matchums, from 9.30pm-11.30pm

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- The Crystal Methodists at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Front Porch, Douglas.

- An Intimate Night of Country Blues - In The Round! at Laxey Institute.

- That Kelly Bird at Looky's, Douglas, from 10pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6.15pm to 9.30pm.

- Only Olivia (Olivia Rodrigo tribute), Mad Jack’s, Douglas.

- The Heinrich Manoeuvres at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.