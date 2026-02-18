Tonight (Thursday)
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Sam Webbs, Douglas, from 9pm
- David Campbell CASTRO, at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Alex Harris at Frank Matcham's, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Just Blame Pete, JAKs Bar, Douglas, 10pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Lookys, Douglas, 10pm
Saturday
- The Heron in Anagh Coar celebrating its 50th anniversary with a fun day from 12.30pm featuring Reservoir Rodeo at 5pm and The Misfits at 7.30pm.
- Jon Lightfield at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, from 4.30pm.
- Bed Before 11pm at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 6pm-11pm.
- Ian Thompson at The British Hotel, Douglas, 8pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Commercial, Ramsey.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Frank Matchums, from 9.30pm-11.30pm
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- The Crystal Methodists at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Front Porch, Douglas.
- An Intimate Night of Country Blues - In The Round! at Laxey Institute.
- That Kelly Bird at Looky's, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6.15pm to 9.30pm.
- Only Olivia (Olivia Rodrigo tribute), Mad Jack’s, Douglas.
- The Heinrich Manoeuvres at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.