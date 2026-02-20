The initiative will begin at 7pm on Friday, April 3 and will run until after Christmas 2026, when its impact will be reviewed.
The move follows feedback gathered from the council’s Facebook page last April, when residents were asked what would encourage them to visit the city centre more frequently.
Responses covered a range of topics including car parking, toilet facilities, seating and events such as markets.
A follow-up public survey was conducted to explore these issues in more detail, and the findings have informed a new city centre strategy.
The full strategy document, including survey results, is available on the council’s website.
Car parking emerged as the most frequently raised concern. While some respondents suggested there was insufficient parking, the council’s review found that paid parking spaces are generally available.
The primary issue identified was the limited availability of free parking.
In response, the council has agreed to make Shaws Brow Car Park free of charge from 7pm every Friday until 7am every Monday.
Parking is already free on public holidays.
The council hopes the temporary measure will increase weekend footfall and support local businesses.
On its website, the council said: ‘Douglas City Centre Management is focused on making the city centre a more vibrant, welcoming and successful place for everyone. We work closely with businesses and the wider community to boost footfall, support economic activity and improve the overall experience for visitors and residents alike.
‘From organising events to dealing with pavement café, street trading, Flags Day and busking licences, our goal is to ensure Douglas remains a thriving hub to shop, work and enjoy.’