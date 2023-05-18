Mark Anthony Pass, aged 58, of Ballaleigh Road, Kirk Michael, has appeared in court charged with common assault.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on April 28.
The case was adjourned until May 30 after prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said that there had been mention of the complainant not wanting to proceed, but a retraction statement was yet to be received.
Mr Pass was represented in court by advocate Paul Rodgers.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at an address in Ramsey, not to enter the complainant’s address, or contact her.