The Isle of Man is expected to experience its first rainfall for over three weeks on Saturday (July 25).
This is according to the Ronaldsway Meteorological Office, who have confirmed that two to three millimetres of rain has been predicted to fall on Saturday and possibly early into Sunday. This will be the first rainfall in the island since Wednesday, July 1.
This extended dry spell of 24 days is now in the top 10 recorded in the island, and the second longest during the month of July.
Forecaster Colin Gartshore commented: ‘We may also experience some heavy rain towards the end of next week.
‘We have experienced average temperatures over the last few days, and this is expected to continue. We likely won’t experience the recent high temperatures we’ve had, but there is the possibility of this in August.’