The shutting of an engine contributed to a ‘hellish’ ferry journey which damaged vehicles, caused injuries and left some passengers very seasick.
The forecast that day warned of high waves but they were within the vessel’s operational limits. However, the waves reached more than three metres high which led to the Manannan struggling.
Added to that, smoke was seen billowing out of one of the vessel’s engines which then had to be shut down which meant the vessel was less stable.
Video footage showed how several cars were damaged during the crossing.
Passengers described the crossing as ‘horrific’ and ‘traumatising’.
Another added: ‘It was hell, and it should never have sailed.’
One told Media IoM: ‘The boat should not have sailed… definitely was a situation that could have gone badly wrong!’
Mr Thomas was responding to a written Tynwald question from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Moorhouse who asked him how the risks associated with the evening sailing of the Manannan on October 26, 2025 were assessed before the event.
He also asked what the total cost was of resolving any injury or damage to the vessel, passengers and their possessions, staff and their possessions, and anyone or anything else and what independent review has since been undertaken of the risk assessment process.
Mr Thomas, whose department oversees and funds the Isle of Man Steam Packet, explained an assessment was carried out by the Master before departure.
He said: ‘This assessment included consideration of the forecast weather conditions, using multiple sources.
‘The Master verified that the forecast Significant Wave Height was within the limits prescribed by the Isle of Man Ship Registry.
‘Passenger safety and comfort were also considered before departure. The Master determined the vessel’s routing having regard to the anticipated vessel motion in the forecast conditions.
‘During the passage, the route and speed could be amended in response to the actual conditions experienced.
‘Passengers were advised on boarding about safe movement around the vessel and the need to remain seated.
‘In anticipation of the expected vessel motion that evening, additional lashings were applied to selected vehicles before departure, over and above the manual’s requirements.’
But Mr Thomas said the situation was exacerbated by problems with one of the engines.
He said: ‘During the passage, the vessel experienced an unforeseen technical problem which resulted in smoke accumulating in an engine compartment.
‘It was therefore necessary to shut down one of the vessel’s four engines. That reduction in available power reduced the vessel’s speed and affected its handling in the prevailing conditions. I am advised that this issue was not predictable before the sailing.’
Mr Thomas said the total cost of resolving an injuries or damage is still not known with discussions ongoing with insurers.
He added the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company operations department undertook an internal investigation, in addition to one carried out on board by the vessel’s safety officer.
The incident was also reported to the regulator in accordance with Isle of Man Merchant Shipping reporting requirements.
‘No separate independent review of the risk assessment process has been undertaken, beyond the involvement of the vessel’s regulator as described above’, Mr Thomas added.