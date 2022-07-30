Commonwealth Games day two: marathon, gymnastics and swimming
By Dave Norton | Sports reporter |
Saturday 30th July 2022 8:51 am
The start of the 2022 Commonwealth Games marathon in Birmingham (Dave Norton )
Day two of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is underway in Birmingham.
Ollie Lockley is competing in the men's marathon at 99am, followed at 10.310.30am by Sarah Webster in the women's marathon.
The island's swimmers are back in action at Sandwell Aquatics Centre, while Tara Donnelly gets her Game underway in the gymnastics at Arena Birmingham.
