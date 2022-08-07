Commonwealth Games liveblog: Day 10 - cycling road races, athletics
Day 10 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is underway as the island’s cyclists aim for medals in the men’s and women’s road races.
The Isle of Man’s wealth of sporting talent will be on display in both events, with team manager Andrew Roche naming strong line-up for the two races.
Fresh from impressive performances in the time trials earlier in the week where they claimed two top-10 finishes. Lizzie Holden, Becky Storrie and Jessie Carridge will be joined by Anna Christian and Amelia Sharpe for the 112-kilometre women’s race which starts at 8am.
Mark Cavendish then spearheads a potent squad for the 160km men’s race alongside Ben Swift, Sam Brand, Matt Bostock, Mark Christian and Tom Mazzone, with the event getting underway at 12.30pm.
Joe Harris then competes in the men’s javelin throw final at Alexander Stadium from 7.40pm, at the same time that Sarah Astin and Rachael Franklin race in the woman’s 5,000m final at the same venue.
Updates to follow.
