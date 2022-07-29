Commonwealth Games officially underway
The 2022 Commonwealth Games officially got underway at a spectacular opening ceremony on Thursday evening.
The 22nd edition of the international multi-sport was declared open by Prince Charles at Alexander Stadium on the outskirts of Birmingham during a near-five hour spectacle which was broadcast live around the world.
The majority of the 34-strong Isle of Man team were in attendance, led by Mark Cavendish and Laura Kinley who were the island’s flag bearers.
The ceremony featured a multitude of nods to Birmingham’s cultural and industrial heritage, with the likes of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and Sir Lenny Henry making guest appearances and delighting the 30,000 spectators packed into the athletics stadium.
Team Isle of Man get their Commonwealth Games underway on Friday morning with the swimmers first in action in various heats.
The first medal possibility arrives soon after when Will Draper and Niall Caley compete in the men’s sprint triathlon at Sutton Park against stars such as Johnny Brownlee.
The event - which takes place roughly six miles north of the host city - is expected to begin at 11am.
