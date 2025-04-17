The event takes place on Sunday, April 27 at 2pm at the community garden on Station Road, with all welcome to join in. Tools – and cake – will be provided.
Garey yn Ellan Ain was originally created as a temporary garden in 2018 on the site of the former Farmer’s Arms pub and General Mart, as part of the Year of Our Island celebrations marking the Isle of Man’s UNESCO Biosphere status.
Local volunteers are now working with the Manx Wildlife Trust and the Island’s Prison and Probation Community Service teams to give the garden a new lease of life.
See Facebook for updates.