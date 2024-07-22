I asked John what he’d like to see in Hospice’s future. In terms of direct patient care, he really wants to help reduce the pressure on Manx Care and increase the hours of their clinical nurse specialist who spends time in Noble’s to identify who is reaching end of life and who should be transferred to Hospice. He also wants to expand the Hospice at home service; the only 24/7 on call service on the Isle of Man. They’d like to look at developing that service so Hospice staff can stay through the night at a patient’s house, allowing carers to have a good night’s sleep and be refreshed to continue the care during the day. The service costs around £600 thousand a year to run. To expand that, they’d have to essentially double the money they get.