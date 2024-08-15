Graham: This collaboration really started with the Micro Forest, which we started planting back in 2022. Essentially, a micro forest is a tennis court-sized area that we plant very densely with trees. There can be as many as 750 trees in that small area, which is denser than you’d normally do in any sort of woodland tree planting exercises. PlayItForward was the first partner to help us plant the micro forests and we planted two of them in Port Erin. They are doing really well – and over the next five to ten years, they will start to look like a small woodland. PlayItForward have been great at supporting us with this. When they came down to help plant trees, they brought a coffee van, a burger van and a huge group of staff who all got involved. It was a group effort!