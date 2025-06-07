Veteran Isle of Man TT competitor Michael Rutter remains in a stable condition following a crash during the final lap of the Supertwin race on Friday evening.
The 53-year-old, who has seven TT wins to his name, came off his Bathams AJN Racing Yamaha machine at the 31st Milestone in the closing stages of the three-lap race, which was won by Michael Dunlop.
Rutter was initially treated at the scene by marshals and medical staff before being taken to Noble’s Hospital for further assessment.
In a statement released after the incident, Bathams AJN Racing confirmed the rider was ‘conscious, breathing and that his condition is stable’.
They also expressed their thanks to the emergency responders, stating: ‘We would like to say a huge thank you to all the marshals and medical staff on the scene who took care of Michael, plus the paramedics and medical staff at Noble’s Hospital.’
Rutter has since been flown to the Walton Centre in Liverpool for specialist treatment for spinal injuries.
He is currently in a stable condition, is conscious and talking.
Rutter, who made his TT debut in 1994, is one of the most experienced competitors in the event’s history.
His most recent TT win came in 2017 in the Lightweight TT, the class that later became the Supertwin category.