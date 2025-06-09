The Red Arrows returned to the Isle of Man TT on Thursday night, performing a display over Douglas Bay as part of the festival’s official entertainment schedule.
The RAF’s aerobatic team took to the skies at 7.30pm, with crowds gathering early at key vantage points including Douglas Head, Onchan Head and the Promenade to catch the display.
It followed confirmation from the Department for Enterprise earlier this year that a formal bid had been submitted after the Isle of Man was initially omitted from the Red Arrows' published 2025 schedule.
A Department for Enterprise spokesperson said at the time that discussions had taken place with the RAF, and the display was later confirmed as part of the official TT programme.
It forms part of a broader programme of entertainment running alongside the racing, with the final day of the races taking place on Saturday.
Despite the last-minute cancellation of the Senior TT race due to unfavourable weather conditions, a fireworks display did go ahead over Douglas Bay at 11pm on Saturday to close the event.
The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, were formed in 1964 and are recognised for their precision flying and distinctive red Hawk jets.
Their Isle of Man TT display is one of a number of performances scheduled across the UK and overseas during the display season.
What did you think of the display? Have your say by emailing [email protected] with your views for possible publication. Include your name, address, and phone number for verification.