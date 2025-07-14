Plans for the Isle of Man’s first onshore wind farm have been delayed once again, with Manx Utilities confirming a planning application will not be submitted until at least late 2025.
The £36 million proposal for a wind farm at Earystane and Scard was originally due to be submitted for planning approval in January 2025.
However, in Tynwald on Monday, Manx Utilities chair John Wannenburgh MHK confirmed the application has been deferred to allow for further environmental work.
Answering a question from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse, in the final July sittings of Tynwald, Mr Wannenburgh said: ‘A planning application was initially scheduled to be submitted by January of this year, which would have allowed a year for the approvals process prior to construction commencing in 2026.
‘Having agreed to defer the need for additional survey work in July 2024, our understanding is that this survey data will contribute to the completion of the environmental impact assessment.’
The supplementary surveys required to complete the environmental impact assessment (EIA) are not expected to be finished until October 2025, meaning the application may not be submitted until after that date.
The chair added: ‘Ultimately, Manx Utilities is committed to delivering a quality planning application which fully details how impacts will be mitigated.
‘I must stress that it is important that the application is of the very best quality it can be and not rushed, particularly if it provides more certainty for the residents, which I know is a key focus for both honourable members of that area.’
So far, Manx Utilities has spent more than £3.1 million on consultancy fees for the project.
No payments have yet been made to windfarm developers, and payments to suppliers total just over £16,000.
Project and management costs are being accounted for within the wider energy transition programme budget.
However, the delays have sparked concern from some members, particularly in the south.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover, whose constituency includes the proposed windfarm site, questioned the lack of clarity being provided to residents.
‘Considering that the timing for when the application was going to be made has moved considerably, on behalf of the residents, can [the chair] provide a bit more certainty as to when it is likely that the application is going to go in and that they will be told first?’ he asked.
In response, Mr Wannenburgh gave an assurance that residents would be the first to know once a firm date for submission was decided: ‘Their comments are taken seriously and taken on board.’
Mr Moorhouse warned: ‘We’re now looking at a process that’s become so slow, so costly and so questionable that not even the planning application may have been completed ahead of the next general election.
‘If that’s the case, should we actually be pausing the process at this point?’
The chair defended the pace of progress, saying it was necessary to ‘get this process right’ and ensure it complies with the Electricity Act 1996, which requires Manx Utilities to source electricity from the most economic method.
Manx Utilities has said an update will be provided later in the year when further information is available.