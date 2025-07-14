Large crowds gathered in Castletown on Thursday evening last week as the skies above the town were lit up by a spectacular drone show to mark the end of this year’s Southern 100.
With a week of thrilling racing, sunshine, and great crowds already behind them, racing fans in Castletown were treated to one last celebration, a dazzling display of light, music, and animation in the night sky.
The display, delivered by Star Symphony Drone Shows, featured around 120 synchronised drones flying just off the coast, forming shapes and patterns that told the story of 70 years of the Southern 100.
It’s only the second aerial drone display staged in the island following the inaugural in Douglas earlier this year.
Southern 100 Racing spokesperson Callum Staley said: ‘Marking 70 years of the Southern 100 has been a privilege, and the drone show was the perfect way to round off what’s been a truly special week.
‘We wanted to celebrate our history in a way that looks to the future and this breathtaking display does exactly that. Huge thanks to everyone who helped make it happen.’
Andy Hubble from Star Symphony said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled be back on the beautiful Isle of Man to provide the Southern 100 organisers with an awesome drone show.’
The display followed a live set by Jamie Blackburn at the Fanzone, in conjunction with Bushy’s, with the drone show starting around 10.30pm.
Justin McMullin of the ELS Group explained the late announcement of the drone show: ‘We had purposely not advertised this show far and wide as we wanted it to be a special treat and surprise for those down at the races themselves.
‘Castletown is too small to have half the island turn up.’
Photos captured the drones flying above Castletown.