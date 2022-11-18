Subscribe newsletter
A £100,000 Community Warm Spaces Fund is part of a package of government support measures aimed at helping the island’s community with the rising cost of living.
The fund is being administered by the Manx Lottery Trust. It is designed to allow charities, local authorities and community groups to apply for grants and increase the number of warm and welcoming spaces this winter.
The aim is that these warm spaces will enable the community to come together and socialise, while helping to ease the burden of energy costs at home.
A list of events taking place across the island can be found at costoflivingsupport.gov.im
Minister for the Cabinet Office Kate Lord-Brennan MHK said: ‘We’re all aware of the rising costs of living, especially with energy bills and the impact this will have over the winter. This fund is helping various organisations provide welcoming spaces for the community to access warmth, social interaction and activities over the autumn and winter.’
She added: ‘It is important that we, as an island, pull together and our aim is that the fund will empower our local communities to support each other.’
Any organisation looking to offer warm spaces can apply for funding ranging from £300 up to £2,500 through the Manx Lottery Trust until April 1. Visit costoflivingsupport.gov.im to find out how.