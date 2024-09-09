A company director from Onchan will stand trial in March after denying three counts of fraud.
Ian Piercy, of Royal Avenue, appeared before the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday when he entered not guilty to pleas to three counts of dishonestly making a representation he knew to be misleading.
Mr Piercy, 40, is accused of claiming that work carried out at property on Cambridge Terrace, Douglas by Nicholas Brian Design Limited was covered by a National House Building Council warranty when in fact it was not. The offences are alleged to have been carried out between March 2021 and September 2022.
A trial date has been set for March 3 next year.
Mr Piercy’s bail was extended until that date of his trial.